 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Granules India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 912.85 crore, up 16.8% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Granules India are:

Net Sales at Rs 912.85 crore in March 2022 up 16.8% from Rs. 781.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.24 crore in March 2022 down 9.15% from Rs. 142.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.24 crore in March 2022 down 6.97% from Rs. 225.98 crore in March 2021.

Granules India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.74 in March 2021.

Granules India shares closed at 263.10 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.84% returns over the last 6 months and -19.47% over the last 12 months.

Granules India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 912.85 889.78 781.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 912.85 889.78 781.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 503.35 513.47 353.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.31 -26.24 14.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 75.45 71.84 77.47
Depreciation 31.68 31.13 30.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 145.39 138.66 113.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 174.29 160.91 192.40
Other Income 4.28 4.79 3.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 178.56 165.70 195.47
Interest 4.00 2.96 5.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 174.56 162.74 189.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 174.56 162.74 189.71
Tax 45.32 41.41 47.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 129.24 121.33 142.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 129.24 121.33 142.25
Equity Share Capital 24.80 24.80 24.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.21 4.89 5.74
Diluted EPS 5.20 4.88 5.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.21 4.89 5.74
Diluted EPS 5.20 4.88 5.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Granules India #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 19, 2022 08:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.