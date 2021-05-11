MARKET NEWS

Granules India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 781.55 crore, up 60.53% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 08:46 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Granules India are:

Net Sales at Rs 781.55 crore in March 2021 up 60.53% from Rs. 486.87 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.25 crore in March 2021 down 29.49% from Rs. 201.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.98 crore in March 2021 up 97.98% from Rs. 114.14 crore in March 2020.

Granules India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.74 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.94 in March 2020.

Granules India shares closed at 363.95 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.05% returns over the last 6 months and 133.75% over the last 12 months.

Granules India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations781.55776.01486.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations781.55776.01486.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials353.47390.60272.83
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.433.64-30.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost77.4757.8452.89
Depreciation30.5129.7726.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses113.27122.5693.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax192.40171.6070.97
Other Income3.062.9516.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax195.47174.5587.80
Interest5.755.946.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax189.71168.6081.12
Exceptional Items----161.12
P/L Before Tax189.71168.60242.24
Tax47.4637.5540.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities142.25131.06201.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period142.25131.06201.75
Equity Share Capital24.7724.7725.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.745.297.94
Diluted EPS5.725.267.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.745.297.94
Diluted EPS5.725.267.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Granules India #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 11, 2021 08:33 pm

