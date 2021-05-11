Granules India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 781.55 crore, up 60.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 781.55 crore in March 2021 up 60.53% from Rs. 486.87 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.25 crore in March 2021 down 29.49% from Rs. 201.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.98 crore in March 2021 up 97.98% from Rs. 114.14 crore in March 2020.

Granules India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.74 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.94 in March 2020.

Granules India shares closed at 363.95 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.05% returns over the last 6 months and 133.75% over the last 12 months.