Granules India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 921.36 crore, up 25.85% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Granules India are:

Net Sales at Rs 921.36 crore in June 2022 up 25.85% from Rs. 732.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.77 crore in June 2022 up 38.87% from Rs. 89.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.21 crore in June 2022 up 27.83% from Rs. 157.40 crore in June 2021.

Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.63 in June 2021.

Granules India shares closed at 314.10 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.40% returns over the last 6 months and -17.54% over the last 12 months.

Granules India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 921.36 912.85 732.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 921.36 912.85 732.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 470.22 503.35 432.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.54 -17.31 -41.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.85 75.45 71.21
Depreciation 34.60 31.68 31.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 143.08 145.39 119.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 162.06 174.29 118.54
Other Income 4.55 4.28 7.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 166.61 178.56 125.90
Interest 4.44 4.00 5.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 162.17 174.56 120.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 162.17 174.56 120.51
Tax 37.40 45.32 30.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 124.77 129.24 89.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 124.77 129.24 89.85
Equity Share Capital 24.80 24.80 24.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.03 5.21 3.63
Diluted EPS 5.02 5.20 3.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.03 5.21 3.63
Diluted EPS 5.02 5.20 3.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
