Granules India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 732.12 crore, down 1.45% Y-o-Y

July 27, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Granules India are:

Net Sales at Rs 732.12 crore in June 2021 down 1.45% from Rs. 742.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.85 crore in June 2021 down 28.12% from Rs. 125.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.40 crore in June 2021 down 22.06% from Rs. 201.96 crore in June 2020.

Granules India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.63 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.92 in June 2020.

Granules India shares closed at 377.45 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.40% returns over the last 6 months and 28.34% over the last 12 months.

Granules India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations732.12781.55742.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations732.12781.55742.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials432.51353.47359.80
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.5814.43-19.31
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost71.2177.4762.81
Depreciation31.5030.5128.58
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses119.93113.27143.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.54192.40167.07
Other Income7.363.066.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax125.90195.47173.38
Interest5.385.755.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax120.51189.71167.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax120.51189.71167.53
Tax30.6747.4642.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities89.85142.25125.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period89.85142.25125.00
Equity Share Capital24.7724.7724.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.635.744.92
Diluted EPS3.615.724.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.635.744.92
Diluted EPS3.615.724.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Granules India #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jul 27, 2021 07:11 pm

