Granules India Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 742.92 crore, up 30.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 742.92 crore in June 2020 up 30.83% from Rs. 567.85 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.00 crore in June 2020 up 109.97% from Rs. 59.53 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 201.96 crore in June 2020 up 68.1% from Rs. 120.14 crore in June 2019.

Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.92 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.34 in June 2019.

Granules India shares closed at 264.05 on July 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 85.89% returns over the last 6 months and 178.83% over the last 12 months.