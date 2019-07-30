Granules India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 567.85 crore, up 28.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 567.85 crore in June 2019 up 28.96% from Rs. 440.34 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.53 crore in June 2019 up 50.45% from Rs. 39.57 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.14 crore in June 2019 up 37.05% from Rs. 87.66 crore in June 2018.

Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.56 in June 2018.

Granules India shares closed at 91.15 on July 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.05% returns over the last 6 months and -9.26% over the last 12 months.