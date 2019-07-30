App
Earnings
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Granules India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 567.85 crore, up 28.96% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Granules India are:

Net Sales at Rs 567.85 crore in June 2019 up 28.96% from Rs. 440.34 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.53 crore in June 2019 up 50.45% from Rs. 39.57 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.14 crore in June 2019 up 37.05% from Rs. 87.66 crore in June 2018.

Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.56 in June 2018.

Granules India shares closed at 91.15 on July 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.05% returns over the last 6 months and -9.26% over the last 12 months.

Granules India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations567.85561.00440.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations567.85561.00440.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials311.40340.25294.41
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.48-10.24-40.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost45.7742.6141.45
Depreciation25.2623.1421.87
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses100.5499.4475.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.3665.8047.78
Other Income1.511.5118.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.8867.3265.79
Interest6.806.806.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax88.0860.5159.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax88.0860.5159.27
Tax28.5419.1619.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.5341.3639.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.5341.3639.57
Equity Share Capital25.4225.4225.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.341.631.56
Diluted EPS2.341.621.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.341.631.56
Diluted EPS2.341.621.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 30, 2019 01:04 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Granules India #Pharmaceuticals #Results

