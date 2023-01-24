Granules India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,032.39 crore, up 16.03% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,032.39 963.58 889.78 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,032.39 963.58 889.78 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 541.93 560.07 513.47 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.08 -22.46 -26.24 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 83.05 80.51 71.84 Depreciation 38.32 34.87 31.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 150.71 159.80 138.66 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.30 150.79 160.91 Other Income -0.93 3.75 4.79 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 199.37 154.55 165.70 Interest 11.76 8.36 2.96 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 187.61 146.18 162.74 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 187.61 146.18 162.74 Tax 47.82 37.26 41.41 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 139.80 108.93 121.33 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 139.80 108.93 121.33 Equity Share Capital 24.20 24.83 24.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.75 4.39 4.89 Diluted EPS 5.74 4.37 4.88 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.75 4.39 4.89 Diluted EPS 5.74 4.37 4.88 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited