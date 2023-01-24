 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Granules India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,032.39 crore, up 16.03% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Granules India are:Net Sales at Rs 1,032.39 crore in December 2022 up 16.03% from Rs. 889.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.80 crore in December 2022 up 15.22% from Rs. 121.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.69 crore in December 2022 up 20.76% from Rs. 196.83 crore in December 2021.
Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.89 in December 2021. Granules India shares closed at 312.15 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.07% returns over the last 6 months and 2.43% over the last 12 months.
Granules India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,032.39963.58889.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,032.39963.58889.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials541.93560.07513.47
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.08-22.46-26.24
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost83.0580.5171.84
Depreciation38.3234.8731.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses150.71159.80138.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax200.30150.79160.91
Other Income-0.933.754.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax199.37154.55165.70
Interest11.768.362.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax187.61146.18162.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax187.61146.18162.74
Tax47.8237.2641.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities139.80108.93121.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period139.80108.93121.33
Equity Share Capital24.2024.8324.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.754.394.89
Diluted EPS5.744.374.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.754.394.89
Diluted EPS5.744.374.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Granules India #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jan 24, 2023 05:22 pm