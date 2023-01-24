English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Granules India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,032.39 crore, up 16.03% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Granules India are:Net Sales at Rs 1,032.39 crore in December 2022 up 16.03% from Rs. 889.78 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.80 crore in December 2022 up 15.22% from Rs. 121.33 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.69 crore in December 2022 up 20.76% from Rs. 196.83 crore in December 2021.
    Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.89 in December 2021.Granules India shares closed at 312.15 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.07% returns over the last 6 months and 2.43% over the last 12 months.
    Granules India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,032.39963.58889.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,032.39963.58889.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials541.93560.07513.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.08-22.46-26.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost83.0580.5171.84
    Depreciation38.3234.8731.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses150.71159.80138.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax200.30150.79160.91
    Other Income-0.933.754.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax199.37154.55165.70
    Interest11.768.362.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax187.61146.18162.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax187.61146.18162.74
    Tax47.8237.2641.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities139.80108.93121.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period139.80108.93121.33
    Equity Share Capital24.2024.8324.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.754.394.89
    Diluted EPS5.744.374.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.754.394.89
    Diluted EPS5.744.374.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited