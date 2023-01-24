Granules India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,032.39 crore, up 16.03% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Granules India are:Net Sales at Rs 1,032.39 crore in December 2022 up 16.03% from Rs. 889.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.80 crore in December 2022 up 15.22% from Rs. 121.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.69 crore in December 2022 up 20.76% from Rs. 196.83 crore in December 2021.
Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.89 in December 2021.
|Granules India shares closed at 312.15 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.07% returns over the last 6 months and 2.43% over the last 12 months.
|Granules India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,032.39
|963.58
|889.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,032.39
|963.58
|889.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|541.93
|560.07
|513.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|18.08
|-22.46
|-26.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|83.05
|80.51
|71.84
|Depreciation
|38.32
|34.87
|31.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|150.71
|159.80
|138.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|200.30
|150.79
|160.91
|Other Income
|-0.93
|3.75
|4.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|199.37
|154.55
|165.70
|Interest
|11.76
|8.36
|2.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|187.61
|146.18
|162.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|187.61
|146.18
|162.74
|Tax
|47.82
|37.26
|41.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|139.80
|108.93
|121.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|139.80
|108.93
|121.33
|Equity Share Capital
|24.20
|24.83
|24.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.75
|4.39
|4.89
|Diluted EPS
|5.74
|4.37
|4.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.75
|4.39
|4.89
|Diluted EPS
|5.74
|4.37
|4.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited