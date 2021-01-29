Granules India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 776.01 crore, up 25.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 776.01 crore in December 2020 up 25.89% from Rs. 616.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.06 crore in December 2020 up 48.14% from Rs. 88.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.32 crore in December 2020 up 44.25% from Rs. 141.64 crore in December 2019.

Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.29 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.48 in December 2019.

Granules India shares closed at 353.55 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.12% returns over the last 6 months and 132.75% over the last 12 months.