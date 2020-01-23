Granules India Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 616.44 crore, up 6.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 616.44 crore in December 2019 up 6.07% from Rs. 581.15 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.47 crore in December 2019 up 120.65% from Rs. 40.09 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.64 crore in December 2019 up 55.87% from Rs. 90.87 crore in December 2018.

Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.48 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.58 in December 2018.

Granules India shares closed at 149.25 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 74.77% returns over the last 6 months and 71.65% over the last 12 months.