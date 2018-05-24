App
May 24, 2018 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Granules India reports 55% fall in Q4 net profit at Rs 20.4 crore

The company board recommended a final dividend of 25 paise per share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2017-18.

Granules India has reported 55 percent fall in its Q4FY18 consolidated net profit at Rs 20.4 crore on the back of weak operational performance.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 45.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, revenue of the company was up 39 percent at Rs 503.8 crore versus Rs 362 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was down at Rs 43.6 crore and margin was down at 8.7 percent.

Inventory cost has increased to Rs 28 crore.

The company board recommended a final dividend of 25 paise per share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2017-18 representing 25 percent of paid-up capital in addition to the interim dividend of 75 paise per share paid during the year.

Granules India has touched a 52-week low of Rs 81.25, ended at Rs 83.10, down 7.31 percent on the BSE.

