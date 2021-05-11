MARKET NEWS

Granules India Q4 net profit up 38% at Rs 128 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 92.33 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

May 11, 2021 / 10:10 PM IST
Representative image

Drug firm Granules India on Tuesday reported a 38.15 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 127.56 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 92.33 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Granules India said in a regulator filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 799 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 600 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. For the financial year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 549 crore as against Rs 335 crore for the previous financial year, Granules India said.

The company's revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 3,238 crore for the financial year under consideration. It was at Rs 2,599 crore for the previous financial year, it added. "Despite unprecedented challenges over the past year, our robust performance demonstrates the unwavering commitment of our colleagues and the resilience of our business. We are investing for the next phase of growth across all verticals," Granules India Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 75 paise per equity share of Re1 each in addition to an interim dividend of 75 paise per equity share of Re 1 each paid during the year, the filing said. Shares of Granules India Ltd closed at Rs 359.90 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.17 percent from its previous close.
