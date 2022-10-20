 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Granules India Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,150.73 crore, up 29.54% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Granules India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,150.73 crore in September 2022 up 29.54% from Rs. 888.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.10 crore in September 2022 up 79.84% from Rs. 80.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.70 crore in September 2022 up 59.26% from Rs. 155.53 crore in September 2021.

Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.26 in September 2021.

Granules India shares closed at 356.10 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.35% returns over the last 6 months and 12.19% over the last 12 months.

Granules India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,150.73 1,019.56 888.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,150.73 1,019.56 888.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 618.12 536.96 460.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -39.61 -23.41 -23.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 117.71 108.72 92.52
Depreciation 44.06 43.36 39.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 211.61 185.78 208.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 198.85 168.14 111.34
Other Income 4.79 4.67 4.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 203.64 172.81 115.69
Interest 13.22 6.94 5.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 190.41 165.87 110.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 190.41 165.87 110.23
Tax 45.32 38.30 29.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 145.10 127.57 80.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 145.10 127.57 80.68
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 145.10 127.57 80.68
Equity Share Capital 24.83 24.80 24.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.85 5.14 3.26
Diluted EPS 5.82 5.13 3.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.85 5.14 3.26
Diluted EPS 5.82 5.13 3.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
