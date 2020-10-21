Granules India Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 858.12 crore, up 22.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 858.12 crore in September 2020 up 22.67% from Rs. 699.53 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.63 crore in September 2020 up 70.82% from Rs. 95.79 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 259.63 crore in September 2020 up 70.51% from Rs. 152.27 crore in September 2019.

Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 6.60 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.77 in September 2019.

Granules India shares closed at 391.95 on October 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 137.98% returns over the last 6 months and 242.91% over the last 12 months.