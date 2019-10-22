Granules India Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 699.53 crore, up 20.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 699.53 crore in September 2019 up 20.43% from Rs. 580.87 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.79 crore in September 2019 up 58.96% from Rs. 60.26 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.27 crore in September 2019 up 45.42% from Rs. 104.71 crore in September 2018.

Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.77 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.37 in September 2018.

Granules India shares closed at 101.50 on October 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.93% returns over the last 6 months and 10.09% over the last 12 months.