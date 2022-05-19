 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Granules India Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,029.97 crore, up 28.86% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Granules India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,029.97 crore in March 2022 up 28.86% from Rs. 799.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.00 crore in March 2022 down 12.99% from Rs. 127.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.66 crore in March 2022 down 4.2% from Rs. 205.29 crore in March 2021.

Granules India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.15 in March 2021.

Granules India shares closed at 263.10 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.84% returns over the last 6 months and -19.47% over the last 12 months.

Granules India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,029.97 996.77 799.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,029.97 996.77 799.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 555.85 560.05 385.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.79 -28.12 -43.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 108.16 105.31 99.88
Depreciation 40.18 39.23 44.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 203.07 185.79 155.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 152.52 134.51 157.53
Other Income 3.96 4.87 3.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.48 139.37 160.81
Interest 6.36 4.59 6.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 150.12 134.78 153.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 150.12 134.78 153.99
Tax 39.12 33.90 26.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 111.00 100.88 127.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 111.00 100.88 127.57
Minority Interest 0.00 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 111.00 100.88 127.57
Equity Share Capital 24.80 24.80 24.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.48 4.07 5.15
Diluted EPS 4.46 4.05 5.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.48 4.07 5.15
Diluted EPS 4.46 4.05 5.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 09:00 am
