Granules India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 799.31 crore, up 33.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 799.31 crore in March 2021 up 33.24% from Rs. 599.88 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.57 crore in March 2021 up 38.16% from Rs. 92.34 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.29 crore in March 2021 up 67.62% from Rs. 122.47 crore in March 2020.

Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.15 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.63 in March 2020.

Granules India shares closed at 363.95 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -2.05% returns over the last 6 months and 133.75% over the last 12 months.