Granules India Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 599.88 crore, down 2.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 599.88 crore in March 2020 down 2.19% from Rs. 613.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.34 crore in March 2020 up 44.19% from Rs. 64.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.47 crore in March 2020 up 23.1% from Rs. 99.49 crore in March 2019.

Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.63 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.52 in March 2019.

Granules India shares closed at 181.10 on June 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.70% returns over the last 6 months and 64.49% over the last 12 months.