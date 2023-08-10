Granules India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 985.52 crore, down 3.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 985.52 crore in June 2023 down 3.34% from Rs. 1,019.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.90 crore in June 2023 down 62.46% from Rs. 127.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.17 crore in June 2023 down 36.55% from Rs. 216.17 crore in June 2022.

Granules India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.14 in June 2022.

Granules India shares closed at 322.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.35% returns over the last 6 months and 6.84% over the last 12 months.