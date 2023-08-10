English
    Granules India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 985.52 crore, down 3.34% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Granules India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 985.52 crore in June 2023 down 3.34% from Rs. 1,019.56 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.90 crore in June 2023 down 62.46% from Rs. 127.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.17 crore in June 2023 down 36.55% from Rs. 216.17 crore in June 2022.

    Granules India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.14 in June 2022.

    Granules India shares closed at 322.40 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.35% returns over the last 6 months and 6.84% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations985.521,195.501,019.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations985.521,195.501,019.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials588.67604.00536.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-109.4819.48-23.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost140.32126.65108.72
    Depreciation49.2448.7143.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses229.19217.26185.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.58179.41168.14
    Other Income0.353.384.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.93182.79172.81
    Interest22.4618.806.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.47163.99165.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.47163.99165.87
    Tax17.5844.3838.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.90119.61127.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.90119.61127.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates47.90119.61127.57
    Equity Share Capital24.2024.2024.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.984.945.14
    Diluted EPS1.984.935.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.984.945.14
    Diluted EPS1.984.935.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

