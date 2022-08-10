 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Granules India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,019.56 crore, up 19.97% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Granules India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,019.56 crore in June 2022 up 19.97% from Rs. 849.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.57 crore in June 2022 up 6.13% from Rs. 120.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.17 crore in June 2022 up 3.41% from Rs. 209.05 crore in June 2021.

Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.85 in June 2021.

Granules India shares closed at 314.10 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.40% returns over the last 6 months and -17.54% over the last 12 months.

Granules India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,019.56 1,029.97 849.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,019.56 1,029.97 849.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 536.96 555.85 460.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.41 -29.79 -70.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 108.72 108.16 95.39
Depreciation 43.36 40.18 39.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 185.78 203.07 163.96
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 168.14 152.52 162.04
Other Income 4.67 3.96 7.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 172.81 156.48 169.67
Interest 6.94 6.36 6.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 165.87 150.12 162.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 165.87 150.12 162.87
Tax 38.30 39.12 42.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 127.57 111.00 120.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 127.57 111.00 120.20
Minority Interest -- 0.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 127.57 111.00 120.20
Equity Share Capital 24.80 24.80 24.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.14 4.48 4.85
Diluted EPS 5.13 4.46 4.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.14 4.48 4.85
Diluted EPS 5.13 4.46 4.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
