Granules India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 849.85 crore, up 15.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 849.85 crore in June 2021 up 15.53% from Rs. 735.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.20 crore in June 2021 up 7.85% from Rs. 111.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 209.05 crore in June 2021 up 10.48% from Rs. 189.22 crore in June 2020.

Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.85 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.39 in June 2020.

Granules India shares closed at 377.45 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.40% returns over the last 6 months and 28.34% over the last 12 months.