Granules India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,146.13 crore, up 14.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,146.13 crore in December 2022 up 14.98% from Rs. 996.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.33 crore in December 2022 up 23.24% from Rs. 100.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.24 crore in December 2022 up 30.03% from Rs. 178.60 crore in December 2021.