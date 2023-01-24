 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Granules India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,146.13 crore, up 14.98% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Granules India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,146.13 crore in December 2022 up 14.98% from Rs. 996.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.33 crore in December 2022 up 23.24% from Rs. 100.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.24 crore in December 2022 up 30.03% from Rs. 178.60 crore in December 2021.

Granules India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,146.13 1,150.73 996.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,146.13 1,150.73 996.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 593.58 618.12 560.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.83 -39.61 -28.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 119.15 117.71 105.31
Depreciation 48.36 44.06 39.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 203.93 211.61 185.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 182.93 198.85 134.51
Other Income 0.95 4.79 4.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 183.88 203.64 139.37
Interest 16.97 13.22 4.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 166.90 190.41 134.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 166.90 190.41 134.78
Tax 42.57 45.32 33.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 124.33 145.10 100.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 124.33 145.10 100.88
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 124.33 145.10 100.88
Equity Share Capital 24.20 24.83 24.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.11 5.85 4.07
Diluted EPS 5.10 5.82 4.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.11 5.85 4.07
Diluted EPS 5.10 5.82 4.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited