    Granules India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,146.13 crore, up 14.98% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Granules India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,146.13 crore in December 2022 up 14.98% from Rs. 996.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 124.33 crore in December 2022 up 23.24% from Rs. 100.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.24 crore in December 2022 up 30.03% from Rs. 178.60 crore in December 2021.

    Granules India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,146.131,150.73996.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,146.131,150.73996.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials593.58618.12560.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.83-39.61-28.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost119.15117.71105.31
    Depreciation48.3644.0639.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses203.93211.61185.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax182.93198.85134.51
    Other Income0.954.794.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax183.88203.64139.37
    Interest16.9713.224.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax166.90190.41134.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax166.90190.41134.78
    Tax42.5745.3233.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities124.33145.10100.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period124.33145.10100.88
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates124.33145.10100.88
    Equity Share Capital24.2024.8324.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.115.854.07
    Diluted EPS5.105.824.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.115.854.07
    Diluted EPS5.105.824.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited