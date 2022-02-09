Granules India Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 996.77 crore, up 18.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 996.77 crore in December 2021 up 18.03% from Rs. 844.51 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.88 crore in December 2021 down 31.28% from Rs. 146.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.60 crore in December 2021 down 21.66% from Rs. 227.98 crore in December 2020.

Granules India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.92 in December 2020.

Granules India shares closed at 309.75 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)