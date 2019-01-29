App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Granules India Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 631.78 crore, up 53.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Granules India are:

Net Sales at Rs 631.78 crore in December 2018 up 53.82% from Rs. 410.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.32 crore in December 2018 up 72.26% from Rs. 35.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.18 crore in December 2018 up 59.14% from Rs. 74.89 crore in December 2017.

Granules India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.37 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2017.

Granules India shares closed at 92.30 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -8.11% returns over the last 6 months and -31.60% over the last 12 months.

Granules India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 631.78 580.87 410.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 631.78 580.87 410.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 337.68 342.62 211.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.47 -24.90 -2.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.63 54.60 41.53
Depreciation 27.01 26.53 19.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 105.69 108.02 86.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.29 74.00 54.43
Other Income 5.88 4.18 0.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.17 78.18 55.29
Interest 7.48 7.60 8.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.69 70.59 47.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.69 70.59 47.06
Tax 26.46 23.35 16.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.23 47.23 30.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.23 47.23 30.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.09 13.03 4.86
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 60.32 60.26 35.02
Equity Share Capital 25.42 25.42 25.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.37 2.37 1.38
Diluted EPS 2.36 2.36 1.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.37 2.37 1.38
Diluted EPS 2.36 2.36 1.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 29, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Granules India #Pharmaceuticals #Results

