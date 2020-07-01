Grand Foundry Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.16 crore, down 42.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.16 crore in March 2020 down 42.29% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 up 109.71% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 up 112.77% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2019.

Grand Foundry EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2019.

Grand Foundry shares closed at 3.35 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months