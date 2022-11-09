GPT Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.42 crore, up 16.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.42 crore in September 2022 up 16.29% from Rs. 128.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.82 crore in September 2022 up 32.74% from Rs. 4.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.64 crore in September 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 19.83 crore in September 2021.

GPT Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in September 2021.

GPT Infra shares closed at 133.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.87% returns over the last 6 months and 56.17% over the last 12 months.