    GPT Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.42 crore, up 16.29% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GPT Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 149.42 crore in September 2022 up 16.29% from Rs. 128.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.82 crore in September 2022 up 32.74% from Rs. 4.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.64 crore in September 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 19.83 crore in September 2021.

    GPT Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in September 2021.

    GPT Infra shares closed at 133.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.87% returns over the last 6 months and 56.17% over the last 12 months.

    GPT Infraprojects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations149.42187.83128.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations149.42187.83128.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.7877.0557.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.75-6.48-5.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.6310.059.21
    Depreciation3.333.543.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.2784.8349.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1718.8514.40
    Other Income1.141.001.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3119.8516.12
    Interest9.228.749.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.0911.116.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.0911.116.60
    Tax2.272.792.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.828.314.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.828.314.39
    Equity Share Capital29.0929.0929.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.002.861.51
    Diluted EPS1.002.861.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.002.861.51
    Diluted EPS1.002.861.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:10 am