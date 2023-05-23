English
    GPT Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 260.13 crore, down 1.51% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GPT Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 260.13 crore in March 2023 down 1.51% from Rs. 264.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.38 crore in March 2023 up 14.95% from Rs. 9.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.32 crore in March 2023 up 4.7% from Rs. 27.05 crore in March 2022.

    GPT Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.40 in March 2022.

    GPT Infra shares closed at 54.50 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.55% returns over the last 6 months and 18.40% over the last 12 months.

    GPT Infraprojects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations260.13192.64264.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations260.13192.64264.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials93.1479.4384.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-1.577.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.699.329.40
    Depreciation3.103.113.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses130.5283.89137.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.6718.4521.94
    Other Income2.552.481.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2220.9323.60
    Interest9.549.2910.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.6811.6413.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.6811.6413.41
    Tax4.292.593.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.389.059.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.389.059.90
    Equity Share Capital58.1758.1729.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.951.563.40
    Diluted EPS1.951.563.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.951.563.40
    Diluted EPS1.951.563.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 10:11 am