GPT Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.11 crore, up 29.66% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GPT Infraprojects are:

Net Sales at Rs 264.11 crore in March 2022 up 29.66% from Rs. 203.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.90 crore in March 2022 up 6.62% from Rs. 9.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.05 crore in March 2022 up 4.52% from Rs. 25.88 crore in March 2021.

GPT Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.19 in March 2021.

GPT Infra shares closed at 94.40 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.80% returns over the last 6 months and 124.23% over the last 12 months.

GPT Infraprojects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 264.11 159.57 203.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 264.11 159.57 203.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 84.61 51.11 57.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.33 2.45 9.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.40 8.86 7.91
Depreciation 3.45 3.61 3.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 137.38 76.04 106.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.94 17.52 18.23
Other Income 1.66 1.24 3.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.60 18.76 21.95
Interest 10.20 9.48 8.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.41 9.28 13.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.41 9.28 13.43
Tax 3.50 3.13 4.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.90 6.16 9.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.90 6.16 9.29
Equity Share Capital 29.09 29.09 29.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.40 2.12 3.19
Diluted EPS 3.40 2.12 3.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.40 2.12 3.19
Diluted EPS 3.40 2.12 3.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
