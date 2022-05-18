GPT Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.11 crore, up 29.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.11 crore in March 2022 up 29.66% from Rs. 203.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.90 crore in March 2022 up 6.62% from Rs. 9.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.05 crore in March 2022 up 4.52% from Rs. 25.88 crore in March 2021.

GPT Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.19 in March 2021.

GPT Infra shares closed at 94.40 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.80% returns over the last 6 months and 124.23% over the last 12 months.