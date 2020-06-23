GPT Infra Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 182.09 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.09 crore in March 2020 up 10.32% from Rs. 165.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.39 crore in March 2020 up 57.2% from Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.20 crore in March 2020 up 36.03% from Rs. 16.32 crore in March 2019.

GPT Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2019.

GPT Infra shares closed at 25.25 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.88% returns over the last 6 months and -43.07% over the last 12 months.