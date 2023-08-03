GPT Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 234.30 crore, up 24.74% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 234.30 260.13 187.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 234.30 260.13 187.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 80.84 93.14 77.05 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.82 0.01 -6.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 10.70 10.69 10.05 Depreciation 3.29 3.10 3.54 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 117.27 130.52 84.83 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.02 22.67 18.85 Other Income 5.22 2.55 1.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.24 25.22 19.85 Interest 8.51 9.54 8.74 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.73 15.68 11.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 20.73 15.68 11.11 Tax 5.15 4.29 2.79 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.58 11.38 8.31 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.58 11.38 8.31 Equity Share Capital 58.17 58.17 29.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.68 1.95 2.86 Diluted EPS 2.68 1.95 2.86 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.68 1.95 2.86 Diluted EPS 2.68 1.95 2.86 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited