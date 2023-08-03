English
    GPT Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 234.30 crore, up 24.74% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GPT Infraprojects are:Net Sales at Rs 234.30 crore in June 2023 up 24.74% from Rs. 187.83 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.58 crore in June 2023 up 87.43% from Rs. 8.31 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.53 crore in June 2023 up 39.08% from Rs. 23.39 crore in June 2022.
    GPT Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.86 in June 2022.GPT Infra shares closed at 79.55 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.56% returns over the last 6 months and 77.57% over the last 12 months.
    GPT Infraprojects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations234.30260.13187.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations234.30260.13187.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials80.8493.1477.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.820.01-6.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.7010.6910.05
    Depreciation3.293.103.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses117.27130.5284.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0222.6718.85
    Other Income5.222.551.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.2425.2219.85
    Interest8.519.548.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.7315.6811.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.7315.6811.11
    Tax5.154.292.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.5811.388.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.5811.388.31
    Equity Share Capital58.1758.1729.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.681.952.86
    Diluted EPS2.681.952.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.681.952.86
    Diluted EPS2.681.952.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:44 pm

