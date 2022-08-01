GPT Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.83 crore, up 60.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.83 crore in June 2022 up 60.81% from Rs. 116.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.31 crore in June 2022 up 94.2% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.39 crore in June 2022 up 21.51% from Rs. 19.25 crore in June 2021.

GPT Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2021.

GPT Infra shares closed at 90.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.49% returns over the last 6 months and -6.10% over the last 12 months.