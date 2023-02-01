GPT Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.64 crore, up 20.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.64 crore in December 2022 up 20.72% from Rs. 159.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2022 up 46.98% from Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.04 crore in December 2022 up 7.47% from Rs. 22.37 crore in December 2021.