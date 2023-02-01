English
    GPT Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 192.64 crore, up 20.72% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GPT Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 192.64 crore in December 2022 up 20.72% from Rs. 159.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2022 up 46.98% from Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.04 crore in December 2022 up 7.47% from Rs. 22.37 crore in December 2021.

    GPT Infraprojects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations192.64149.42159.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations192.64149.42159.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.4357.7851.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.57-0.752.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.329.638.86
    Depreciation3.113.333.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.8963.2776.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4516.1717.52
    Other Income2.481.141.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9317.3118.76
    Interest9.299.229.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.648.099.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.648.099.28
    Tax2.592.273.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.055.826.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.055.826.16
    Equity Share Capital58.1729.0929.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.561.002.12
    Diluted EPS1.561.002.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.561.002.12
    Diluted EPS1.561.002.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited