GPT Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.70 crore, up 18.91% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GPT Infraprojects are:

Net Sales at Rs 152.70 crore in September 2022 up 18.91% from Rs. 128.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.52 crore in September 2022 up 78.24% from Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.55 crore in September 2022 up 20.39% from Rs. 17.07 crore in September 2021.

GPT Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in September 2021.

GPT Infra shares closed at 128.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.30% returns over the last 6 months and 49.91% over the last 12 months.

GPT Infraprojects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 152.70 187.91 128.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 152.70 187.91 128.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 59.17 77.74 57.90
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.48 -6.99 -5.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.87 10.35 9.47
Depreciation 4.67 4.97 5.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.12 84.99 49.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.35 16.85 11.44
Other Income 0.53 0.62 0.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.88 17.47 12.02
Interest 9.37 8.90 9.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.50 8.57 2.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.50 8.57 2.30
Tax 1.93 2.15 1.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.57 6.42 1.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.57 6.42 1.07
Minority Interest 0.32 0.53 0.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.63 0.96 1.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.52 7.91 3.10
Equity Share Capital 29.09 29.09 29.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 2.72 1.02
Diluted EPS 0.95 2.72 1.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 2.72 1.02
Diluted EPS 0.95 2.72 1.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

