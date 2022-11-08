GPT Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.70 crore, up 18.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.70 crore in September 2022 up 18.91% from Rs. 128.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.52 crore in September 2022 up 78.24% from Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.55 crore in September 2022 up 20.39% from Rs. 17.07 crore in September 2021.

GPT Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in September 2021.

GPT Infra shares closed at 128.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.30% returns over the last 6 months and 49.91% over the last 12 months.