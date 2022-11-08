English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GPT Infra Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.70 crore, up 18.91% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GPT Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 152.70 crore in September 2022 up 18.91% from Rs. 128.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.52 crore in September 2022 up 78.24% from Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.55 crore in September 2022 up 20.39% from Rs. 17.07 crore in September 2021.

    GPT Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in September 2021.

    Close

    GPT Infra shares closed at 128.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.30% returns over the last 6 months and 49.91% over the last 12 months.

    GPT Infraprojects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations152.70187.91128.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations152.70187.91128.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.1777.7457.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.48-6.99-5.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.8710.359.47
    Depreciation4.674.975.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.1284.9949.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3516.8511.44
    Other Income0.530.620.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.8817.4712.02
    Interest9.378.909.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.508.572.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.508.572.30
    Tax1.932.151.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.576.421.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.576.421.07
    Minority Interest0.320.530.79
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.630.961.24
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.527.913.10
    Equity Share Capital29.0929.0929.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.952.721.02
    Diluted EPS0.952.721.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.952.721.02
    Diluted EPS0.952.721.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #GPT Infra #GPT Infraprojects #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:43 pm