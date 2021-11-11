GPT Infra Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 128.41 crore, down 10.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.41 crore in September 2021 down 10.36% from Rs. 143.25 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2021 down 43.99% from Rs. 5.53 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.07 crore in September 2021 down 31.36% from Rs. 24.87 crore in September 2020.

GPT Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.79 in September 2020.

GPT Infra shares closed at 83.50 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 115.76% returns over the last 6 months and 208.12% over the last 12 months.