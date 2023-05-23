GPT Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 268.10 crore, up 1.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.10 crore in March 2023 up 1.17% from Rs. 265.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.33 crore in March 2023 down 7.57% from Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.00 crore in March 2023 down 12.55% from Rs. 29.73 crore in March 2022.

GPT Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.72 in March 2022.

GPT Infra shares closed at 54.50 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.55% returns over the last 6 months and 18.40% over the last 12 months.