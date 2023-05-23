English
    GPT Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 268.10 crore, up 1.17% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GPT Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 268.10 crore in March 2023 up 1.17% from Rs. 265.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.33 crore in March 2023 down 7.57% from Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.00 crore in March 2023 down 12.55% from Rs. 29.73 crore in March 2022.

    GPT Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.72 in March 2022.

    GPT Infra shares closed at 54.50 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.55% returns over the last 6 months and 18.40% over the last 12 months.

    GPT Infraprojects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations268.10200.44265.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations268.10200.44265.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials96.7385.2588.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.15-2.646.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.6710.409.43
    Depreciation4.414.635.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses131.2686.09132.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8916.7123.54
    Other Income1.701.741.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.5918.4524.54
    Interest9.689.4710.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.918.9814.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.918.9814.16
    Tax1.182.183.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.736.8010.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.736.8010.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.410.060.94
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.336.8611.17
    Equity Share Capital58.1758.1729.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.791.303.72
    Diluted EPS1.791.303.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.791.303.72
    Diluted EPS1.791.303.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 10:36 am