GPT Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 265.01 crore, up 24.85% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GPT Infraprojects are:

Net Sales at Rs 265.01 crore in March 2022 up 24.85% from Rs. 212.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2022 up 37.42% from Rs. 8.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.73 crore in March 2022 up 14.74% from Rs. 25.91 crore in March 2021.

GPT Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 3.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2021.

GPT Infra shares closed at 95.25 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.12% returns over the last 6 months and 126.25% over the last 12 months.

GPT Infraprojects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 265.01 159.56 212.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 265.01 159.56 212.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 88.06 51.04 64.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.11 2.46 8.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.43 9.13 9.38
Depreciation 5.19 4.89 5.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 132.69 76.92 105.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.54 15.12 18.81
Other Income 1.01 1.29 1.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.54 16.41 20.66
Interest 10.39 9.65 8.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.16 6.76 11.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.16 6.76 11.99
Tax 3.92 2.33 4.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.23 4.44 7.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.23 4.44 7.68
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.94 0.82 0.45
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.17 5.26 8.13
Equity Share Capital 29.09 29.09 29.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.72 2.03 2.88
Diluted EPS 3.72 2.03 2.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.72 2.03 2.88
Diluted EPS 3.72 2.03 2.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #GPT Infra #GPT Infraprojects #Results
first published: May 17, 2022 09:11 am
