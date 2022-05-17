GPT Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 265.01 crore, up 24.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.01 crore in March 2022 up 24.85% from Rs. 212.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2022 up 37.42% from Rs. 8.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.73 crore in March 2022 up 14.74% from Rs. 25.91 crore in March 2021.

GPT Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 3.72 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2021.

GPT Infra shares closed at 95.25 on May 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.12% returns over the last 6 months and 126.25% over the last 12 months.