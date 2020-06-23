GPT Infra Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 187.26 crore, up 8.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.26 crore in March 2020 up 8.28% from Rs. 172.94 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020 down 163.35% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.05 crore in March 2020 down 4.06% from Rs. 16.73 crore in March 2019.

GPT Infra shares closed at 25.25 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.88% returns over the last 6 months and -43.07% over the last 12 months.