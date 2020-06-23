GPT Infra Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 187.26 crore, up 8.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GPT Infraprojects are:
Net Sales at Rs 187.26 crore in March 2020 up 8.28% from Rs. 172.94 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020 down 163.35% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.05 crore in March 2020 down 4.06% from Rs. 16.73 crore in March 2019.
GPT Infra shares closed at 25.25 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.88% returns over the last 6 months and -43.07% over the last 12 months.
|GPT Infraprojects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|187.26
|157.86
|172.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|187.26
|157.86
|172.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.56
|42.54
|57.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-0.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.19
|-1.41
|-1.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.76
|8.44
|11.94
|Depreciation
|6.82
|5.20
|6.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|124.38
|85.76
|92.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.92
|17.32
|7.07
|Other Income
|0.31
|1.85
|3.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.23
|19.17
|10.45
|Interest
|9.13
|10.38
|10.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|8.79
|-0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|8.79
|-0.31
|Tax
|1.00
|1.79
|-1.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.90
|6.99
|1.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.90
|6.99
|1.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.39
|0.13
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.08
|-0.32
|0.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.98
|6.28
|1.55
|Equity Share Capital
|29.09
|29.09
|29.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|2.16
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|2.16
|0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|2.16
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|2.16
|0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
