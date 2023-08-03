GPT Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.90 crore, up 25.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.90 crore in June 2023 up 25.54% from Rs. 187.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.18 crore in June 2023 up 53.95% from Rs. 7.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.52 crore in June 2023 up 31.55% from Rs. 22.44 crore in June 2022.

GPT Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.72 in June 2022.

GPT Infra shares closed at 78.79 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.37% returns over the last 6 months and 85.91% over the last 12 months.