 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GPT Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.91 crore, up 54.61% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GPT Infraprojects are:

Net Sales at Rs 187.91 crore in June 2022 up 54.61% from Rs. 121.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.38 crore in June 2022 up 75.28% from Rs. 4.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.44 crore in June 2022 up 13.33% from Rs. 19.80 crore in June 2021.

GPT Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.56 in June 2021.

GPT Infra shares closed at 90.85 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.49% returns over the last 6 months and -6.10% over the last 12 months.

GPT Infraprojects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 187.91 265.01 121.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 187.91 265.01 121.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 77.74 88.06 41.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.99 6.11 -5.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.35 9.43 9.95
Depreciation 4.97 5.19 5.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.99 132.69 56.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.85 23.54 13.67
Other Income 0.62 1.01 0.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.47 24.54 14.63
Interest 8.90 10.39 9.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.57 14.16 5.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.57 14.16 5.40
Tax 2.15 3.92 1.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.42 10.23 3.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.42 10.23 3.62
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.96 0.94 0.59
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.38 11.17 4.21
Equity Share Capital 29.09 29.09 29.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.72 3.72 1.56
Diluted EPS 2.72 3.72 1.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.72 3.72 1.56
Diluted EPS 2.72 3.72 1.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #GPT Infra #GPT Infraprojects #Results
first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.