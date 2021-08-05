GPT Infra Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 121.53 crore, up 50.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.53 crore in June 2021 up 50.21% from Rs. 80.91 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.21 crore in June 2021 up 142.08% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.80 crore in June 2021 up 11.42% from Rs. 17.77 crore in June 2020.

GPT Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2020.

GPT Infra shares closed at 94.15 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)