GPT Infra Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 121.53 crore, up 50.21% Y-o-Y

August 05, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GPT Infraprojects are:

Net Sales at Rs 121.53 crore in June 2021 up 50.21% from Rs. 80.91 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.21 crore in June 2021 up 142.08% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.80 crore in June 2021 up 11.42% from Rs. 17.77 crore in June 2020.

GPT Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2020.

GPT Infra shares closed at 94.15 on August 04, 2021 (BSE)

GPT Infraprojects
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations121.53212.2680.91
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations121.53212.2680.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials41.3064.8532.79
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.198.57-5.24
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.959.386.88
Depreciation5.175.255.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses56.63105.4031.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.6718.819.12
Other Income0.961.852.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.6320.6612.03
Interest9.238.679.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.4011.992.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.4011.992.31
Tax1.784.310.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.627.681.87
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.627.681.87
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.590.45-0.13
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.218.131.74
Equity Share Capital29.0929.0929.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.562.880.58
Diluted EPS1.562.880.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.562.880.58
Diluted EPS1.562.880.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2021 08:55 am

