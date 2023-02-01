GPT Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.44 crore, up 25.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.44 crore in December 2022 up 25.62% from Rs. 159.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2022 up 30.54% from Rs. 5.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.08 crore in December 2022 up 8.36% from Rs. 21.30 crore in December 2021.