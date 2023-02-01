English
    GPT Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.44 crore, up 25.62% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GPT Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 200.44 crore in December 2022 up 25.62% from Rs. 159.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.86 crore in December 2022 up 30.54% from Rs. 5.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.08 crore in December 2022 up 8.36% from Rs. 21.30 crore in December 2021.

    GPT Infraprojects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations200.44152.70159.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations200.44152.70159.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85.2559.1751.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.64-0.482.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.409.879.13
    Depreciation4.634.674.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.0964.1276.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7115.3515.12
    Other Income1.740.531.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4515.8816.41
    Interest9.479.379.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.986.506.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.986.506.76
    Tax2.181.932.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.804.574.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.804.574.44
    Minority Interest--0.32--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.060.630.82
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.865.525.26
    Equity Share Capital58.1729.0929.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.300.952.03
    Diluted EPS1.300.952.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.300.952.03
    Diluted EPS1.300.952.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited