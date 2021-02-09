GPT Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 170.61 crore, up 8.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.61 crore in December 2020 up 8.08% from Rs. 157.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2020 down 19.09% from Rs. 6.28 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.78 crore in December 2020 down 6.52% from Rs. 24.37 crore in December 2019.

GPT Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.70 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.16 in December 2019.

GPT Infra shares closed at 45.60 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.85% returns over the last 6 months and 24.08% over the last 12 months.