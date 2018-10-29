GP Petroleums Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 141.05 crore, up 31.29% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 141.05 crore in September 2018 up 31.29% from Rs. 107.44 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2018 down 9.23% from Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.96 crore in September 2018 up 0.14% from Rs. 6.95 crore in September 2017.

GP Petroleums EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.61 in September 2017.

GP Petroleums shares closed at 89.35 on January 02, 2017 (NSE) and has given 13.17% returns over the last 6 months and 9.97% over the last 12 months.